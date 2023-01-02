Affordable flats in Noida included among 338 units put up for sale by local authority

ANI

Following sustained growth in demand for housing across Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), Noida authority increased property prices for the first time in three years. But despite higher land rates and rising interest on home loans, housing in the satellite city continued to grow. At the same time 98,000 housing units are still unsold in NCR, the Noida authority has put up 338 flats for sale across four sectors of the city.

Houses available for all income groups

As part of the sale, houses will be available for high, low and middle income buyers, apart from duplex flats for those willing to spend even more. The flats are available for sale, since they were either unsold or surrendered by their owners. People looking to move closer to Delhi, while avoiding the big city congestion can book a home in Noida till the end of January.

Check out the prices

The most affordable flats for LIG are priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 76 lakh, the come the middle income group houses at Rs 66 lakh to Rs 90 lakh and finally those for high income homebuters at Rs 1.39 crore-Rs 1.74 crore. The price for duplex flats has been fixed at Rs 1.79 lakhs, and they’ll be auctioned online along with MIG and HIG flats, while LIG can be purchased offline.

The Noida authority controls a large amount of property, and is also facing legal action from DLF over paying penalties to the owner of two plots, which it auctioned off to the real estate firm.