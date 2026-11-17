Aether Industries | File photo

Mumbai: Specialty chemicals manufacturer Aether Industries Limited has entered into a Facility Development and Supply Agreement with Baker Petrolite LLC, a Baker Hughes company, to establish a dedicated manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, November 17, marks an expansion of Aether Industries' manufacturing partnerships with global companies serving the energy sector.

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New Manufacturing Facility

Under the agreement, Aether Industries will develop and operate a dedicated plant for manufacturing Drag Reducing Agents (DRAs) at its Site Magnum facility, also known as Site 5, in Panoli, Gujarat.

Drag Reducing Agents are specialty chemicals used in pipeline transportation to reduce frictional resistance and improve fluid flow efficiency. The proposed facility will support Baker Petrolite's requirements under the manufacturing arrangement.

Exclusive Long-Term Agreement

Aether Industries will serve as Baker Petrolite's exclusive manufacturing supplier for the programme. The partnership involves a long-term supply arrangement, providing a framework for continued manufacturing collaboration between the two companies.

However, the announcement did not disclose the agreement's financial value, proposed production capacity or commissioning timeline.

Management Highlights Partnership

Aman Desai, Co-founder and Director of Research and Operations at Aether Industries, said the agreement demonstrates confidence in the company's chemistry expertise and project execution capabilities.

Luciana Pinho, President of Baker Petrolite, highlighted that the partnership would establish dedicated manufacturing capacity in the Eastern Hemisphere.

Focus On Specialty Chemicals

The collaboration adds another manufacturing programme to Aether Industries' specialty chemicals operations. By developing a dedicated facility for Drag Reducing Agents, the company will expand its involvement in chemical products serving energy infrastructure applications.

The long-term arrangement also strengthens its business relationship with the Baker Hughes group. Further details regarding investment commitments and commercial production are yet to be disclosed.

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