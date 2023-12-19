Aether Industries Enters Battery Space Via Strategic Agreement With Global Lithium-Ion Producer | File photo

Aether Industries Limited, one of India’s leading specialty and fine chemical manufacturers and a preferred provider of Contract Research and Manufacturing Services, has executed a strategic agreement and contract with a global lithium-ion battery producer, thereby announcing Aether’s entry in the electrolyte additives and battery space, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The agreement includes the commercial supply finalization of one specific electrolyte additive and initiates the discussion on three others.

“We are excited to announce this new partnership and strategic agreement with our new customer, a global lithium-ion battery producer. We are equally excited to announce Aether’s entry in the electrolyte additives and battery space. Finally, coupled with our recent announcements with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company on the commercialization of the sustainable Converge® polyols technology and multiple ongoing projects and research within Aether, I am happy to report that Aether is firmly established as a premier India-based provider of sustainable and carbon neutral chemistry solutions across the industry spectrum,” said Dr. Aman Desai (Director, Research, Manufacturing, and Operations) for Aether Industries.

Aether Industries Limited shares

The shares of Aether Industries Limited on Tuesday at 10:28 am IST were at Rs 892.40, down by 1.86 per cent.