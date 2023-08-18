Aether Industries Grants 4,692 Stock Options To Employees | File photo

Aether Industries Nomination and Remuneration Committee on Friday approved the grant of 4,692 stock options at Rs 885 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The stocks were granted under the Aether Industries Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme 2021 to all eligible employees, upon exercise of options.

The options can be exercised within two years from date of vesting.

Aether Industries in June alloted 80,12,820 Equity Shares to 36 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 936 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 926.00 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 7,49,99,99,520.

The shares of Aether Industries on Friday closed at Rs 1,050.70, up by 0.98 per cent.