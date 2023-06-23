Aether Industries Allots Equity Shares To 36 Qualified Institutional Buyers For 936 Per Shares | File photo

Aether Industries on Thursday announced the allotment of 80,12,820 Equity Shares to 36 qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 936 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 926.00 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs 7,49,99,99,520, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,32,52,35,410 consisting of 13,25,23,541 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

The list of qualified institutional buyers who received over 5 per cent shares include SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Invesco MF, 360 One Focused Equity Fund.