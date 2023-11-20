Aether Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File photo

Aether Industries Limited on Monday announced that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has approved the issue and allotment of 26,732 Equity Shares, each valued at Rs. 10, at an exercise price of Rs. 321 per share to eligible employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This allotment is pursuant to the 'Aether Industries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021' (AIL ESOS 2021) specifically designed for eligible employees upon the exercise of Options.

For the AIL ESOS 2021, the company has secured in-principle approvals from both BSE India Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. These approvals are for a pool of 11,00,000 Equity Shares, which will rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares. The company will promptly communicate this corporate action to the Depositories for the credit of Equity Shares in the accounts of the beneficiaries. Subsequently, it will seek approvals for listing and trading from the respective Stock Exchanges, the said in the regulatory filings.

Following the allotment of the Equity Shares, the Share Capital of the company will stand at Rs. 1,32,55,02,730, comprising 13,25,50,273 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

Aether Industries Limited shares

The shares of Aether Industries Limited on Monday at 1:17 pm IST were trading at Rs 877.90, down by 1.79 percent.

