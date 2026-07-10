Advait Energy Transitions Bags ₹58.25 Crore PGVCL Order In Bhavnagar, Secures Four Underground Cable Contracts Worth Over ₹250 Crore

Advait Energy Transitions has secured a Rs 58.25 crore. |

Mumbai: Advait Energy Transitions Ltd announced on Thursday that it has secured a turnkey contract worth Rs 58.25 crore (including taxes) from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL) for developing an underground cable network in Gujarat.

With this latest award, the company has won four PGVCL underground cable projects worth Rs 250.58 crore in recent announcements, covering Bhavnagar, Porbandar and Kutch districts.

Latest Order for Bhavnagar

The latest contract involves the conversion of the existing 11 kV high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) overhead line network, including consumer service lines, into an underground cable network with a Ring Main System in the Adhewada (Akwada) Subdivision of Bhavnagar Circle.

The turnkey scope includes site survey, designing, engineering, procurement, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of all required materials.

The project will also include GIS Mapping/Geo Urja Mapping developed by GUVNL and asset tagging under the SI Scheme (Package-18).

Projects Awarded Across Gujarat

Apart from the latest Bhavnagar project, Advait Energy Transitions has recently secured three more underground cable network contracts from PGVCL:

- Rs 75.56 crore for Udyognagar in Porbandar Circle under SI Scheme Package-61.

- Rs 64.20 crore for Mandvi-city in Bhuj Circle (Kutch) under SI Scheme Package-43.

- Rs 52.57 crore for Ranavav Subdivision in Porbandar Circle under SI Scheme Package-58.

Collectively, these four projects are valued at Rs 250.58 crore (including taxes) and involve converting existing HT and LT overhead distribution networks into underground cable systems with Ring Main infrastructure.

Execution Timeline

The company said each of the four contracts is expected to be completed within 18 months from the respective date of award. All the projects are domestic contracts and include end-to-end execution, covering engineering, procurement, logistics, installation, testing and commissioning.

No Related Party Transaction

Advait Energy Transitions clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in PGVCL. The company also stated that the contracts do not qualify as related party transactions.

Formerly known as Advait Infratech Ltd, Advait Energy Transitions focuses on energy transition and power infrastructure projects, with the latest orders strengthening its execution pipeline in Gujarat's power distribution network.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.