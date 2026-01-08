Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes

File Image |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company on Wednesday said that its chief investment officer, Mahesh Patil, has resigned. Patil, who has been with the asset manager for many years, has quit, citing "personal reasons" from Wednesday itself, the company informed stock exchanges. The company board has approved changes in the senior management earlier on Wednesday.

The AMC has announced the elevation of co-CIO and head of equity, Harish Krishnan, as the new CIO for equity, effective Thursday. Kaustubh Gupta, currently the co-head for fixed income, will be moving into a new role as CIO for fixed income beginning Thursday, it said. Sunaina da Cunha, the Co-Head Fixed Income (Credits), will be moving into a new role as the Co-CIO Debt with effect from Thursday.

The company said it has also appointed Sneha Suhas as the Chief Technology Officer. Meanwhile, in its outlook for the new year, the AMC said that India is set to reclaim its place after a reset in 2025. "How will markets react in 2026? The answer to that can best be described by three words -- Reboot, Refresh, Reclaim," it said.

