 Aditya Birla Sun Life's CIO Mahesh Patil Resigns, Firm Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management said its chief investment officer, Mahesh Patil, resigned citing personal reasons. The board elevated Harish Krishnan as CIO–Equity and Kaustubh Gupta as CIO–Fixed Income, while Sunaina da Cunha becomes Co-CIO Debt. Sneha Suhas was appointed CTO. The AMC said 2026 markets may see a ‘reboot, refresh, reclaim’ phase after a reset in 2025 globally.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company on Wednesday said that its chief investment officer, Mahesh Patil, has resigned. Patil, who has been with the asset manager for many years, has quit, citing "personal reasons" from Wednesday itself, the company informed stock exchanges. The company board has approved changes in the senior management earlier on Wednesday.

Aditya Birla Capital Reports 3% Increase In Net Profit At ₹855 Crore
article-image

The AMC has announced the elevation of co-CIO and head of equity, Harish Krishnan, as the new CIO for equity, effective Thursday. Kaustubh Gupta, currently the co-head for fixed income, will be moving into a new role as CIO for fixed income beginning Thursday, it said. Sunaina da Cunha, the Co-Head Fixed Income (Credits), will be moving into a new role as the Co-CIO Debt with effect from Thursday.

The company said it has also appointed Sneha Suhas as the Chief Technology Officer. Meanwhile, in its outlook for the new year, the AMC said that India is set to reclaim its place after a reset in 2025. "How will markets react in 2026? The answer to that can best be described by three words -- Reboot, Refresh, Reclaim," it said.

