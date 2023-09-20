Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | File photo

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Wednesday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 10,154 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5 each (said Equity Shares) pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ESOP Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The said Equity Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall increase from Rs1,44,03,07,980 (i.e. 28,80,61,596 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,03,58,750 (i.e. 28,80,71,750 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 419, down by 0.024 percent.