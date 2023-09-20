 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP

Consequent to the allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall increase from Rs1,44,03,07,980 (i.e. 28,80,61,596 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,03,58,750 (i.e. 28,80,71,750 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Allots Equity Shares To Employees Under ESOP | File photo

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Wednesday announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company has approved the allotment of 10,154 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5 each (said Equity Shares) pursuant to exercise of Restricted Stock Units under ESOP Scheme 2021, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The said Equity Shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Consequent to the allotment, the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company shall increase from Rs1,44,03,07,980 (i.e. 28,80,61,596 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,03,58,750 (i.e. 28,80,71,750 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 419, down by 0.024 percent.

Read Also
Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit Quits, Arjun Mohan Takes Over Charge

Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit Quits, Arjun Mohan Takes Over Charge

Amazon Business Integrates With Amazon Pay Later To Offer Instant Credit Line to Business Customers

Amazon Business Integrates With Amazon Pay Later To Offer Instant Credit Line to Business Customers

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%

HFCL Launches Revolutionary Intermittently Bonded Ribbon Fibre Cables to Supercharge UK's Fibre...

HFCL Launches Revolutionary Intermittently Bonded Ribbon Fibre Cables to Supercharge UK's Fibre...

Rupee Recovers From Record Lows, Jumps 24 Paise To Close At 83.08 Against US Dollar

Rupee Recovers From Record Lows, Jumps 24 Paise To Close At 83.08 Against US Dollar