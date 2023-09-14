 Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'

The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 Crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus' |

Grasim Industries Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, today unveiled the brand name of its paints business, ‘Birla Opus’. The market launch of Birla Opus is scheduled for Q4FY24, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

“Our foray into decorative paints is a strategic portfolio choice that enables us to tap into a high-growth market and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape. Our paints business will build on the power and trust associated with the Aditya Birla brand," said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

Grasim Investments in paint business

Grasim had previously committed an investment of Rs.10,000 crore towards setting up the paints business. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants located in Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, will have a total capacity of 1,332 million litres per annum (MLPA).

The current estimated value of India’s decorative paints industry is Rs 70,000 Crore. The paints industry is witnessing double digit growth yearon-year driven by rising consumer aspirations and the government’s push towards ‘Housing for All’.

Grasim Industries Limited shares

The shares of Grasim Industries Limited on Thurday at 11:17 am IST were trading at Rs 1,948.35, up by 0.79 perecnt.

Read Also
Grasim Industries pays 6.99% interest on NCDs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AFC Commercial Bank Signs A Deal With Intellect Global Consumer Banking

AFC Commercial Bank Signs A Deal With Intellect Global Consumer Banking

BAE Systems And L&T Team Up To Bring BvS10 AllTerrain Vehicle To India

BAE Systems And L&T Team Up To Bring BvS10 AllTerrain Vehicle To India

August WPI Inflation In Negative For 5th Straight Month At 0.52%

August WPI Inflation In Negative For 5th Straight Month At 0.52%

IndusInd Bank Allots 2,21,280 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

IndusInd Bank Allots 2,21,280 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'

Aditya Birla Group’s Grasim To Enter Paints Business Under The Brand Name 'Birla Opus'