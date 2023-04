Grasim Industries pays 6.99% interest on NCDs | Wikipedia

Grasim Industries Limited on April 5 made 6.99 per cent interest payments on fully paid-up, unsecured, redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the company, it announced through an exchange filing.

The issue size of the company was at Rs 1,000 crore with the amount to be paid at Rs 69.90.

The interest was paid on Wednesday which was the due date for the payment.

Grasim Industries shares

The shares of Grasim Industries Limited on Wednesday were at Rs 1,658, up by 1.85 per cent.