Aditya Birla's Grasim allots shares worth ₹ 60,880 to employees as stock option

Grasim Industries Limited on Thursday allotted 30,440 equity shares to employees as stock options. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the company approved the allocation of shares worth ₹ 60,880 under the company's Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013.

The shares, worth Rs 2 each, will be subject to the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company.

After this allocation, the total number of equity shares increases to 65,84,32,126, aggregating to ₹ 131,68,64,252.

Shares

The shares of Grasim Industries closed on Thursday at ₹ 1,627, up by 0.052 per cent.

