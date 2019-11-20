Aditya Birla Payments Bank to liquidate: What the customers need to know

Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank has voluntarily shut down its Payment bank operations and thereby its banking services as well. The bank has made elaborate efforts ensuring that the customers will get back their deposited money.

On November 18, RBI issued a notice saying, “On a voluntarily winding up application by Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Limited, the Hon’ble Bombay High Court has passed an order on September 18, 2019, and has appointed Shri Vijaykumar V. Iyer, Senior Director of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the Liquidator of Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Limited.”

The Aditya Birla Payments Bank has informed investors that the funds in their bank accounts can be transferred through online/mobile banking/nearest banking point. To find the nearest banking point of the bank, one may visit the link – (https://www.adityabirla.bank/find-a-banking-point)

The bank had acquired its license on April 3, 2017, and started operations on February 22, 2018. The company’s board decided to wind up its operations on July 19, 2019, while the provision to add money to accounts was closed on July 26, 2019. Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank Limited was incorporated with 51:49 equity stake held by Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited (now Grasim Industries Limited) and Idea Cellular Limited, respectively.