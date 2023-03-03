e-Paper Get App
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail announced allotment of 29,136 equity shares

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla announced allotment of 29,136 equity shares | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited announced that the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors of the company has on March 2, 2023, approved allotment of 29,136 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹ 10 each, via an exchange filing.

The issue is under the exercise of Options and Restricted Stock Units under Scheme 2017.

The said shares shall rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares of the company in all respects.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from ₹ 9,48,75,21,980 (94,87,52,198 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹ 10 each) to ₹ 9,48,78,13,340 (94,87,81,334 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹ 10 each).

article-image

