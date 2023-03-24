 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail allots shares worth Rs 95,130 to employees as stock options
The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors allocated the shares with face value of Rs 10 under Scheme 2017.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited on Friday allotted 9,513 shares worth Rs 95,130 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors allocated the shares with face value of Rs 10 under Scheme 2017.

The allotted shares would be rank pari passu with the existing fully paid-up equity shares.

After the allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company was at Rs 9,48,78,13,340 consisting of 94,87,81,334 shares.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited on March 3 announced allotment of 29,136 equity shares to employees as stock options.

article-image

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Friday closed at Rs 210.60, down by 0.31 per cent.

