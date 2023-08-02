Aditya Birla Capital Allots Grant Options And PSUs To The eligible Employees Of The Company | File Photo

Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday announced that the Nomination, Remuneration and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday has approved Grant of Options and PSUs to the eligible employees under ABCL Scheme 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company allotted 3,26,435 grant options with an exercise price of Rs 196.15 per share on Wednesday. The vesting period is 50 percent vesting in second year and 50 percent vesting in third year from the date of grant.

The company allotted 1,59,291 PSUs with an exercise price of Rs 10 per share.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday at 12:55 pm IST were at Rs 185.45, down by 5.46 percent.

