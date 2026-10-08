AdCounty Media Partners Dailymotion To Boost AI-Powered Video Advertising In India

AdCounty Media Partners Dailymotion |

Mumbai: AdCounty Media India Limited on 8 October 2026 announced a collaboration with Dailymotion, a global media company, to bring its video advertising and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions to the Indian market.

Partnership Details

The collaboration will allow Indian brands and agencies to access Dailymotion’s advertising solutions through AdCounty Media. The partnership focuses on improving audience understanding, campaign activation, and measurement for digital video advertising.

AI Technology Integration

The core of this partnership is Ray, Dailymotion’s agentic AI technology. This platform integrates audience intelligence, creative optimisation, campaign activation, and measurement using Dailymotion’s video data.

Audience Path Evolution

This partnership aligns with Dailymotion's broader development towards Audience Path, its advanced approach to audience intelligence and activation. Audience Path uses video, content, behavioural, and intent signals to create actionable audience intelligence, with Ray serving as the AI intelligence layer.

Global Reach and Local Expertise

Dailymotion operates in 191 countries, attracting over 40 crore visitors per month and working with more than 5,000 premium publishers. AdCounty Media will provide local market expertise for Indian advertisers accessing this global video ecosystem.

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Management Commentary

Vijay Anand Kunduri, Managing Director (APAC) for Dailymotion, said the partnership offers a dynamic opportunity for digital video advertising in India, helping brands move away from traditional video purchases. Delphin Varghese, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at AdCounty Media, noted that the collaboration represents a larger conversation about AI, premium video, and the future of advertising in India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.