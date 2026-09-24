Adani Unveils Over ₹1 Lakh Crore Bengal Investment Plan By 2035, ₹4,000 Crore Hospital To Create 10,000 Jobs

Kolkata: Adani Group expects to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 across infrastructure, energy and digital sectors, chairman Gautam Adani said on Thursday. He announced the commitment at an event for the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir, attended by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Rs 4,000 crore healthcare project

Adani said the group would invest over Rs 4,000 crore in a not-for-profit hospital, medical college and research facilities. The institution is planned to have 2,000 beds, including 1,000 for economically weaker patients eligible under state and central health insurance schemes.

The medical college and research centre would train healthcare professionals, he said. The project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs across the state’s healthcare ecosystem. He did not specify a completion date.

Investment plan through 2035

The broader commitment covers ports, logistics, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

Adani described Bengal as a maritime and logistics link between India’s industrial heartland, the Northeast and trade routes through the Bay of Bengal. Connections between ports, industry, energy and digital infrastructure could expand employment opportunities, he said.

The Rs 1 lakh crore figure is an investment expectation through 2035, rather than a tally of completed projects. The address did not set out a sector-wise allocation or timelines for individual developments.

Heritage and Bengal ties

Adani pledged support for restoring Writers’ Building, revitalising Kumartuli Ghat and promoting the art associated with Kolkata’s Durga Puja. He said development should preserve the cultural institutions that shape Bengal’s identity.

Recalling Mundra in Gujarat as the group’s first “karmabhoomi”, Adani said he hoped Bengal would become its second. He referred to a morning visit to Kalighat and praised Adhikari’s leadership, saying the group wanted to contribute to the state’s next chapter.

The speech placed healthcare at the centre of the announcement while presenting the larger investment programme as a long-term ambition for Bengal’s economic growth.