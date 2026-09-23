Gautam Adani Regains Top Spot On Hurun India Rich List 2026 As India Adds Record Billionaires

Gautam Adani and family have returned to the top of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, surpassing Mukesh Ambani and family. According to the report released on September 23, Adani’s wealth increased 13% to ₹9.23 lakh crore, while Ambani’s wealth fell 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore.

The latest edition tracks 1,810 individuals with a minimum wealth of ₹1,000 crore. Their combined wealth grew 12.8% year-on-year to ₹187.5 lakh crore, equivalent to $1.96 trillion. India now has 391 dollar billionaires, including 27 new additions during the year.

Adani leads, while new names enter top ranks

Adani’s wealth exceeds Ambani’s by ₹59,400 crore, placing him at the top of the rankings. LN Mittal and family of ArcelorMittal moved into third position after their wealth surged 93% to ₹3.39 lakh crore. The report linked the rise to stronger steel prices and protection measures in Europe’s steel sector.

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Anil Agarwal and family of Vedanta Resources climbed to ninth position after an 87% increase in wealth to ₹2.08 lakh crore. Samir Mehta and family of Torrent Pharmaceuticals entered the top 10 with wealth of ₹1.89 lakh crore following a 52% rise.

AI becomes a new wealth creation engine

Artificial intelligence featured as a separate sector in the Hurun list for the first time, with 19 individuals collectively holding wealth of ₹3.07 lakh crore. Fifteen of these were new entrants.

Among the emerging AI entrepreneurs were Tanay Kothari and Sahaj Garg of Wispr Flow, each with wealth of ₹4,200 crore. The list also included founders linked to companies such as CTRL S Datacentres, Yotta, Sarvam AI and Emergent AI.

The report noted that AI’s 15 new entrants contributed ₹1.82 lakh crore in wealth, making it the largest wealth contributor among sectors generating new names.

Mumbai continued to lead as the city with the highest number of wealthy individuals at 465, followed by New Delhi and Bengaluru. The list included 131 women, with Roshni Nadar Malhotra and family remaining India’s richest woman at ₹2.79 lakh crore.