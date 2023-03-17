Adani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh |

Adani Transmission on March 15 incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Electricity Aurangabad Limited for Rs 1,00,00, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company incorporated the subsidiary for applying parallel distribution licenses in Aurangabad.

Adani Electricity Aurangabad had no turnover as it is yet to commence business operations and was incorporated on March 15, 2023.

Adani Transmission on March 15 announced that it is now single-use plastic free.

Read Also Adani Transmission Ltd is now Single-use Plastic Free

Adani Transmission shares

The shares of Adani Transmission on Friday at 10:37 am were at Rs 1,022.35, up by 5 per cent.