 Adani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh

Adani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh

The company incorporated the subsidiary for applying parallel distribution licenses in Aurangabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Adani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh |

Adani Transmission on March 15 incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Electricity Aurangabad Limited for Rs 1,00,00, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company incorporated the subsidiary for applying parallel distribution licenses in Aurangabad.

Adani Electricity Aurangabad had no turnover as it is yet to commence business operations and was incorporated on March 15, 2023.

Adani Transmission on March 15 announced that it is now single-use plastic free.

Read Also
Adani Transmission Ltd is now Single-use Plastic Free
article-image

Adani Transmission shares

The shares of Adani Transmission on Friday at 10:37 am were at Rs 1,022.35, up by 5 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTI Asset Management allots shares worth Rs 11,690 to employees as stock option

UTI Asset Management allots shares worth Rs 11,690 to employees as stock option

Centre tells Karnataka HC: Twitter foreign entity, can’t seek protection under Article 19

Centre tells Karnataka HC: Twitter foreign entity, can’t seek protection under Article 19

Who is Krithi Krithivasan, the next CEO of TCS?

Who is Krithi Krithivasan, the next CEO of TCS?

Adani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh

Adani Transmission incorporates subsidiary for Rs 1 lakh

Jubilant announces additional loan facility by Government of Canada for the expansion of its CMO...

Jubilant announces additional loan facility by Government of Canada for the expansion of its CMO...