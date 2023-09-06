Adani Total Gas Received Order From Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Adani Total Gas on Tuesday received a work order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the company announced through an exchange filing. The project will be located in Pirana/ Gyaspur, Ahmedabad.

The order from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation includes designing, building, financing and operating a 500 Tonnes per day capacity Bio-CNG Plant on PPP model.

Adani Total Gas earnings

Adani Total Gas in the first quarter of financial year 2024 reported a revenue from operations of Rs 1,135 crore, EBITDA of Rs 255 Cr, increased by 12 percent and PAT at Rs 148 Cr with a gain of 7 percent.

While, CNG Stations in the first quarter increased to 467 including the addition of 7 New CNG Stations, a total of 23,928 new homes were on PNG.

Adani Total Gas shares

The shares of Adani Total Gas on Wednesday at 3:27 pm IST were trading at Rs 635.35, up by 0.31 per cent.

