Adani Properties Emerges Highest Bidder For Worli's Adarsh Nagar And Bandra Reclamation Cluster Redevelopment Projects Under MHADA | File Image

Mumbai: The financial bids for the appointment of Construction and Development Agencies (C&DAs) for the cluster redevelopment projects at Adarsh Nagar (Worli), Bandra Reclamation, and S.V.P. Nagar, Andheri (West), undertaken by the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), were recently opened.

Adani Properties also tops bid for Bandra Reclamation project

For the Adarsh Nagar–Worli project, Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the highest bidder. Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd. has also emerged as the highest bidder for the Bandra Reclamation project.

For the S.V.P. Nagar, Andheri (West) project, the consortium of comprising Hanura Realty Pvt. Ltd., Chandak Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Premsagar Infra Realty Pvt. Ltd., and Vantier Realty Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as the highest bidder. Hanura Realty Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of JSW Steel Ltd.

Bids to be placed before High-Powered Committee for approval

The proposals for acceptance of the bids submitted by the highest bidders for all three projects are proposed to be placed before the High-Powered Committee constituted for these projects. Following approval by the Committee, the proposal for bid acceptance will be submitted to the Government for final approval.

MHADA’s Mumbai Board had issued tenders on April 8, 2026, for the appointment of Construction and Development Agencies (C&DAs) for three major cluster redevelopment projects in Mumbai: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (S.V.P.) Nagar in Andheri West (73.89 acres), Bandra Reclamation in Bandra (98.27 acres), and Adarsh Nagar in Worli (34.33 acres). The last date for submission of bids was May 18, 2026. Following the technical evaluation of the bids, the financial bids were opened on May 27, 2026.

Under all three projects, eligible residents will be provided transit rent during the redevelopment period, along with a corpus fund for maintenance. Through world-class amenities, modern infrastructure, and planned urban development, MHADA aims to significantly enhance the quality of life of residents and create sustainable, well-developed neighbourhoods.

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