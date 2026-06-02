FIFA World Cup 2026: McDonald's Launches Meal With Limited Edition Cups Starring Beckham, Ronaldinho, Yamal | VIDEO

McDonald's Launches Meal With Limited Edition Cups | X

McDonald's is launching its FIFA World Cup Meal across more than 100 markets as part of what the company describes as its largest campaign ever. The announcement was shared by Guillaume Huin, Senior Marketing Director at McDonald's.

The FIFA World Cup Meal will feature legendary limited edition cups inspired by some of the most iconic McDonald's cups that fans have collected over the years. According to Huin, the cups follow the same formula that made the USA Basketball cups of the 1990s popular, combining exclusive designs with iconic sporting talents.

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In the United States, the campaign will feature football stars David Beckham, Lamine Yamal, Son Heung-min, Christian Pulisic, Santiago Giménez, Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho and Alphonso Davies. Grimace will also be part of the line-up. McDonald's said that featured talents will vary across different markets.

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Huin also revealed that Big Mac Sauce in a dip cup will return in the United States for the first time since April 2023. Customers purchasing the lunch or dinner version of the FIFA World Cup Meal can choose between a Big Mac and McNuggets. Huin recommended choosing McNuggets to enjoy the return of the Big Mac Sauce dip cup.

The FIFA World Cup Meal will have both breakfast and lunch/dinner versions. Customers will receive the limited edition cup as part of the promotion.

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McDonald's has also released the official trailer for the FIFA World Cup Meal campaign in the United States, featuring Beckham, Yamal, Son Heung-min, Pulisic, Giménez, Henry, Ronaldinho and Davies.

The campaign will launch in the United States on June 4, while the rest of the world will see the FIFA World Cup Meal arrive on June 9. According to Huin, it is an iconic sight to see Ronald McDonald and Ronaldinho featured side by side as part of the global campaign.