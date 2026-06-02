FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Are Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid And Nishan Velupillay? Indian-Origin Footballers Hailed By Shashi Tharoor

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid And Nishan Velupillay | X

Mumbai, June 2: As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins, Indian football fans have a special reason to celebrate. Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted a historic moment for the Indian diaspora, noting that two players of Indian heritage are set to feature on football's biggest stage.

In a post on social media, Tharoor said it was a proud occasion to see players with Indian roots represent their respective countries at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He pointed to 19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, who has become the first player of Indian origin to be selected for the Qatar national football team.

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Who Is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid?

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid is a 19-year-old footballer of Indian origin who has been selected in Qatar's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Born and raised in Doha, he has family roots in Kannur, Kerala. The winger came through Qatar's Aspire Academy and plays for Al Duhail. He made his senior debut for Qatar in a World Cup qualifier against Afghanistan and is regarded as one of the country's promising young talents. If he plays at the World Cup, Tahsin will become the first player of Indian origin to feature in a FIFA World Cup match.

Tharoor also mentioned 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay, who has been included in Australia's 26-man squad. Velupillay, who plays for Melbourne Victory, has family origins in Tamil Nadu. Known for his pace and attacking ability, he is expected to be one of the exciting players to watch as Australia prepares for the tournament.

Who Is Nishan Velupillay?

Nishan Velupillay is a 25-year-old Australian footballer who has been selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Melbourne Victory winger was born and raised in Melbourne and has Tamil roots through his father, while his mother is Anglo-Indian. He made his debut for Australia in 2024 and scored on his first appearance in a World Cup qualifier against China. Since then, he has become a regular part of the national team. With his selection for the World Cup, Velupillay is set to become the first footballer of Tamil heritage to play at football's biggest tournament.

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The veteran politician also recalled the achievements of Vikash Dhorasoo, who represented France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Dhorasoo's ancestors came from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh before later settling in Mauritius and then France. He was part of the French team that finished runners-up at the tournament in Germany.

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and it is expected to be the biggest edition of the tournament so far. While India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, the presence of players with Indian roots in the competition gives Indian football fans another reason to follow the tournament closely.