FIFA World Cup 2026: Toronto Police Seize Fake Merchandise Worth ₹21.5 Cr Including 2 Trophies; 2 Arrests Made

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 nine days away, Toronto Police have uncovered what they described as the largest known seizure of counterfeit football merchandise in Canadian history. According to reports, police seized merchandise worth C$3.5 million ($2.53 million), amounting to approximately ₹21.5 crore, and arrested two suspects.

"Today, we announced two arrests and the seizure of $3.5 million worth of counterfeit sports merchandise as part of this investigation, the largest seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys in Canadian history. These scammers were allegedly operating out of a warehouse in Mississauga, supplying products to retail stores," Toronto Police said in a statement.

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Massive Counterfeit Merchandise Haul

According to investigators, the case originated from a complaint submitted to the Toronto Police Service's FIFA Planning Team Investigative Unit in May. Authorities then raided a warehouse in Mississauga and confiscated counterfeit merchandise valued at more than C$3.56 million (around ₹21.5 crore).

The seized items included more than 16,000 fake jerseys and flags bearing forged FIFA, Nike, Adidas and Puma branding. Among the items recovered were two counterfeit FIFA World Cup trophies. Police confirmed that two men had been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged counterfeit merchandise operation.

Toronto Gears Up for World Cup

Canada is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, with Toronto and Vancouver set to host matches. Canada is co-hosting the tournament alongside the US and Mexico.

Toronto is preparing to host six matches, with the city expected to welcome more than 300,000 visitors during the tournament. One of the most anticipated fixtures in Toronto will be Canada's opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12.