IShowSpeed Unveils New Song 'World Cup (Champions)' After Shakira's 'Dai Dai' Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

IShowSpeed Unveils New Song 'World Cup (Champions)' | YouTube

As the excitement builds around the FIFA World Cup 2026, music buzz continues following the release of the official anthem 'Dai Dai' by Shakira and Burna Boy, popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed has unveiled his own football-themed track 'World Cup (Champions)'. The internet sensation released the official music video for the song after weeks of speculation linking him to a World Cup-inspired project.

The track has quickly attracted attention across social media, with fans reacting to IShowSpeed's latest musical venture ahead of football's biggest tournament.

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The music video has garnered over 6 lakh views on YouTube within 2 hours of its release on the social media platform. Speed has over 54 million subscribers on his YouTube platform alone and the song is expected to go viral and garner millions of views. He also shared a snippet of the music video on his official X account with the caption, "WORLD CUP VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!"

His X post is also going viral and has garnered over 1.4 million views. Speed is seen in the video donning Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 Portugal jersey.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest edition of the tournament in history, featuring 48 teams for the first time. The competition will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with matches taking place across multiple cities in the three countries.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 11 at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, while the final will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A total of 104 matches will be played across the expanded format, with teams competing through the group stage and knockout rounds in a month-long battle to become world champions.