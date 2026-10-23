Adani Power Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 142% To ₹7,019 Crore; Revenue Rises 44%

Adani Power's Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit surged 142 percent to Rs 7,019 crore. | Adani Power

Mumbai: Adani Power Limited reported a 141.5 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,019.32 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 2,906.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 44.5 percent to Rs 19,438.68 crore during the July–September 2026 quarter, against Rs 13,456.84 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total income rose 39.4 percent to Rs 19,950.60 crore from Rs 14,307.79 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses increased 27.2 percent to Rs 13,158.84 crore, compared with Rs 10,341.59 crore a year earlier.

Profit before tax climbed 71.2 percent to Rs 6,788.72 crore from Rs 3,966.20 crore.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 3.59, compared with Rs 1.53 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential Quarterly Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 44.2 percent from Rs 4,866.60 crore reported in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 2.8 percent from Rs 18,901.89 crore, while total income increased 3.3 percent from Rs 19,322.30 crore.

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Total expenses rose 1.1 percent from Rs 13,021.81 crore in the preceding quarter.

Half-Year Financial Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Adani Power reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11,885.92 crore, up 91.4 percent from Rs 6,211.59 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 39.1 percent to Rs 38,340.57 crore from Rs 27,565.99 crore.

Total income stood at Rs 39,272.90 crore, compared with Rs 28,881.49 crore a year earlier.

Key Financial Developments

The company's press release attributed the quarterly profit increase to stronger continuing operating earnings and higher one-time prior-period revenue recognition.

Consolidated power sales increased to 26.4 billion units from 23.7 billion units in the year-ago quarter.

The results also included a Rs 1,211.43 crore reversal of tax expense relating to earlier years and a deferred tax credit of Rs 459.15 crore.

Statutory auditor S R B C & CO LLP issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the consolidated financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.