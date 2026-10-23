Infosys Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 6.2% To ₹7,823 Crore; Revenue Jumps 10.7% To ₹49,244 Crore

Infosys reported a 6.2 percent rise in Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 7,823 crore. |

Mumbai: IT services major Infosys Limited reported a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to Rs 7,823 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, compared with Rs 7,364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 10.7 percent to Rs 49,244 crore during the July-September quarter, against Rs 44,490 crore in the year-ago period, according to the company's audited consolidated financial results.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total expenses increased to Rs 39,029 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 35,243 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 11,063 crore, up 8.2 percent from Rs 10,229 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 19.32 from Rs 17.76, while diluted EPS rose to Rs 19.30 from Rs 17.74.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Infosys reported a 0.7 percent increase in net profit attributable to shareholders from Rs 7,769 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue increased 2.1 percent from Rs 48,211 crore reported during the April-June quarter.

Profit before tax edged up from Rs 11,028 crore to Rs 11,063 crore.

Half-Year Financial Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue increased 12.3 percent to Rs 97,454 crore from Rs 86,769 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 9.1 percent to Rs 15,592 crore, compared with Rs 14,285 crore in H1 FY26.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 22,091 crore from Rs 19,970 crore, while total expenses stood at Rs 77,195 crore against Rs 68,823 crore.

Operating Performance And Dividend

Infosys reported an operating margin of 21 percent during the quarter. Large deal total contract value stood at USD 5.2 billion, with 62 percent coming from net new business.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per equity share. November 3, 2026, has been fixed as the record date, while payment is scheduled for November 11, 2026.

Auditor's Report

Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP issued an unmodified audit opinion on the company's consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.