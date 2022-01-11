e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:01 PM IST

Adani Power board appoints Shersingh B Khyalia as CEO

Earlier, Khyalia has worked as Managing Director in Gujarat Power Corporation. |

Adani Power Ltd stated that its board has appointed Shersingh B Khyalia as the company's chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from January 11, 2022.

Shersingh B. Khyalia is not related inter-se to any of the Directors of the Company.

Shersingh B. Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of rich experience in managing complex business in Power Industry, including generation, transmission and distribution.

Earlier, Khyalia has worked as Managing Director in Gujarat Power Corporation, where he got experience of Renewable Power sector especially development of ultra mega renewable parks.

(With inputs from PTI)

