Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Shares Surge 3%

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) jumped 3 per cent on Tuesday.

The port operator, on Monday, said it has taken measures to ensure safety of its employees in Israeli port of Haifa and all of them were safe.

Hamas militants attacked Israel and an intense conflict is going on between both the sides.

In late morning trade, shares of APSEZ climbed 2.99 per cent to Rs 813.50 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, APSEZ's shares rose 2.95 per cent to Rs 813.35 apiece.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,75,727.30 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged to 65,892.01 points while NSE Nifty rose to 19,627.85 points.

In a statement on Monday, APSEZ said the company remains fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable it to respond effectively to any eventuality.

"We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in south Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the north.

"We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe," the company had said.

The overall contribution of Haifa port in APSEZ's numbers is relatively small at 3 per cent of the total cargo volume.

