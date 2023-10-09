Israel-Palestine Conflict: Adani Ports Ensures Employee Safety, Expects Minimal Impact on Haifa Operations

Israel-Palestine Conflict: APSEZ Ensures Employee Safety, Expects Minimal Impact on Haifa Operations | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

“At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel," said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Monday through an exchange filing.

"We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe. We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality," said the company.

The company said, "the overall contribution of Haifa in APSEZ’s numbers is relatively small at 3 percent of the total cargo volume. For the current financial year (Apr 23-Mar 24), we have guided for Haifa Cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ’s total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT. In the initial six months (Apr-Sep 23), APSEZ’s total cargo volume was approximately 203 MMT, of which the Haifa share is approximately 6 MMT. We stay confident of APSEZs business performance."

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited shares

The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited on Monday at 2:43 pm IST were trading at Rs 789.95, down by 4.91 percent.

