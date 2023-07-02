Adani Ports, Mundra Anchors One Of The Longest Vessel Equaling To 4 Football Fields | File Photo

Mundra Port, the flagship port of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group has achieved a significant accomplishment by berthing the 399 meters long and 54 meters wide vessel, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Mundra, Gujarat touted as one of the busiest commercial ports in India, once again achieved a significant achievement by safely berthing one of the largest container ships. The MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship built in 2015, was recently anchored at the Adani Ports Mundra on 02nd July 2023.

Interestingly, the historic event took place in the same month when the Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Adani International Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd.’s joint venture completed 10 years.

Adding yet another marvelous gem to its repertoire, APSEZ has once again proved its mettle in operations and efficiency. MV MSC Hamburg, a container ship, has a carrying capacity is 15,908 TEU and her current draught is reported to be 12 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 399 meters, and her width is 54 meters. The Mundra Ports achieved a significant feat in the maritime transport sector by safely berthing one of the largest ships ever.

APSEZ Mundra Marine Team ensured and facilitated accurate predictions for the clearance required to berth the ship safely by factoring in all the complex conditions of the vessel and live weather conditions.

In 2021 APSEZ berthed the 13,892 TEU APL Raffles, the largest container vessel to call at any Indian port. The Singapore-registered vessel had a length of 397.88 meters and a breadth of 51 meters. The Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone recorded the largest port cargo volume with 339 MMT in FY23.

APSEZ has always strived to optimise port services and facilities for the nation's development. The advanced infrastructure of the port reflects India’s growing maritime industry and trade development. Mundra Port’s remarkable achievement of handling 40 vessel movements in just 24 hours boasts of its exceptional operational capabilities and excellent efficiency.

The port has resumed all its services after the temporary suspension of operations ordered by the government due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The container movement has once again picked pace as the port readies itself to berth vessels from various parts of the world.