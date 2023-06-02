 Adani Port records lifetime high monthly cargo volume of 36MMT in May
Adani Port records lifetime high monthly cargo volume of 36MMT in May

The company on a year-to-date basis clocked approximately 68.5 MMT of overall cargo volumes that is 16 per cent higher than the same month last year.

Pratiksha Thayil
Updated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Adani Port records lifetime high monthly cargo volume of 36MMT in May

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Friday released its monthly cargo volume through an exchange filing. Adani Ports handled over 36 MMT of total cargo at its ports, which is 19 per cent higher than the volume in May 2022.

The company on a year-to-date basis clocked approximately 68.5 MMT of overall cargo volumes that is 16 per cent higher than the same month last year. The growth according to the exchange filing was in all three segments of cargo. The containers grew by 24 per cent, dry bulk by 12 per cent and liquid and gas by 10 per cent.

The logistics volumes of Adani Ports also saw a significant jump with the YTD rail volumes of approximately 93,000 TEUs which is 25 per cent higher in comparison to last year and the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) volumes of 3 MMT which is 46 per cent more YoY.

The shares of Adani Port on Friday at 10:28 am IST were at Rs 734.95, up by 0.40 per cent.

