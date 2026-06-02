Adani Portfolio Posts Record ₹1.53 Lakh Crore Capex In FY26, Asset Base Expands To ₹7.85 Lakh Crore

Adani Portfolio reported a record capital expenditure of Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY26. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Portfolio on Tuesday said it made a record capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 1,52,967 crore in FY26, marking the highest annual investment by any Indian corporate group.

The company’s total asset base grew to Rs 7,85,098 crore during the year, reflecting strong expansion across its infrastructure businesses. Around 80 percent of the investments were directed towards energy, utilities, transport, and logistics projects.

EBITDA Hits All-Time High

The group reported its highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 94,834 crore in FY26, registering a growth of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year.

Core infrastructure businesses remained the biggest earnings driver, contributing nearly 87 percent of the total EBITDA. The company said the strong performance highlights the growing scale of its infrastructure operations.

New Assets Begin Operations

Several major projects became operational during FY26 and in the months that followed.

These included 5.1 GW of renewable energy capacity, battery energy storage systems, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Terminal, Ganga Expressway, and a copper smelter project.

The company believes these assets will support future growth in revenue, earnings, and cash flows.

Strong Financial Position

Adani Portfolio said it maintained a disciplined financial approach despite the large investment cycle.

Cash reserves stood at Rs 55,852 crore at the end of FY26, equal to about 15 percent of gross debt. The average borrowing cost declined to 7.8 percent, compared with 9 percent two years ago, helped by improved credit ratings.

The portfolio’s Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at 3.3 times, lower than its guidance level of 3.5 times.

Growth Across Businesses

Adani Green Energy increased its operational renewable energy capacity by 5.1 GW to 19.3 GW.

Adani Energy Solutions crossed one crore smart meter installations and continued work on a transmission pipeline worth Rs 71,779 crore.

Adani Ports handled 500.8 million metric tonnes of cargo in FY26, up 11 percent year-on-year, while airport operations served 95.3 million passengers across eight airports. Adani New Industries also recorded a 15 percent rise in module sales to 4,904 MW.