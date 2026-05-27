Adani Group Market Cap Nears ₹20 Lakh Crore After Adding ₹5 Lakh Crore In 2026 Rally

Strong gains across Adani Group companies have pushed the conglomerate closer to the ₹20 lakh crore market capitalisation milestone | AI Generated Image

Ahmedabad, May 27: The Adani Group is witnessing a sharp surge in market valuation, with the combined market capitalisation of its listed companies nearing the Rs 20 lakh crore milestone.

The conglomerate has added around Rs 5 lakh crore in market value on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, driven by strong earnings performance and renewed investor confidence.

Adani Power leads wealth creation

Among the group companies, Adani Power has emerged as the biggest contributor to wealth creation this year.

The company’s market capitalisation currently stands at Rs 4,79,167 crore, making it the most valued company within the group. It has added Rs 2,02,511 crore in market value so far in 2026.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) follows with a market capitalisation of Rs 4,20,611 crore, while Adani Enterprises is valued at Rs 3,82,634 crore.

Adani Green Energy has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,44,177 crore, while Adani Energy Solutions stands at Rs 1,83,700 crore.

Ambuja Cements has a market value of Rs 1,13,012 crore. Other listed entities in the group include Adani Total Gas, ACC, Orient Cement, Sanghi Industries and NDTV.

Strong gains across group companies

On the YTD performance front, Adani Enterprises added Rs 93,051 crore in market capitalisation, while Adani Ports gained Rs 82,222 crore.

Adani Green Energy added Rs 77,000 crore, and Adani Energy Solutions contributed Rs 60,780 crore in additional market value during the same period.

The rally has also pushed three Adani Group firms into India’s top 20 listed companies by market capitalisation.

Adani Power currently ranks 11th, followed by Adani Ports at 15th and Adani Enterprises in 20th position.

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Market experts attribute the sharp rise in valuations to consistent earnings delivery by group companies, improving investor sentiment, and a recent constructive note by global brokerage Bernstein, which backed the group’s execution capabilities and growth outlook.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)