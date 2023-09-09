Adani Port Promoters Increase Stake In Company To 65.23% | Representative Image

Resurgent Trade and Investment Limited and Emerging Market Investment DMCC representing the promoters of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone acquired 2.17 per cent shares in market purchase, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Resurgent Trade and Investment acquired 2,03,86,718 shares representing 0.94 per cent between August 14, 2023 and August 22. On the other hand, Emerging Market Investment DMCC bought 2,65,00,000 shares representing 1.23 per cent between August 30 and September 8.

Prior to the acquisition the promoters held 63.06 per cent shares consisting of 1,36,21,22,067 shares. The shareholding has now increased to 65.23 per cent consisting of 1,40,90,08,785 shares.

Adani Port August cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in August recorded a 17 per cent jump year-on-year in cargo volumes of 34.2 MMT on the back of solid 27.6 per cent growth in containers and 69 per cent growth in liquids & gas cargo types.

Adani Port shares

The shares of Adani Port on Friday closed at Rs 823, up by 1.62 per cent.

