 Adani Enterprises Promoters Acquire 2.06% Shares In Company
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
article-image
Adani Enterprises Promoters Acquire 2.06% Shares In Company | File

Kempas Trade and Investment Limited and Infinite Trade and Investment representing the promoters of Adani Enterprises limited acquired 2.06 per cent shares in market purchase, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Kempas Trade and Investments acquired 68,99,300 shares representing 0.61 per cent between August 21, 2023 and August 22. On the other hand, Infinite Trade and Investments Limited bought 1,66,00,000 shares representing 1.46 per cent between August 30 and September 7.

Prior to the acquisition the promoters held 69.87 per cent shares consisting of 79,65,48,453 shares. The shareholding has now increased to 71.93 per cent consisting of 82,00,47,753 shares.

Promoter Group share acquisition in August

Promoter group in August increased stake in Adani Enterprises Limited from 67.65 per cent to 69.87 per cent. Kempas Trade and Investment, which had a minimal stake in the firm, acquired 2.22 per cent in the open market between August 7 and August 18.

Adani Enterprises shares

The shares of Adani Enterprises on Friday closed at Rs 2,519, up by 0.38 per cent.

article-image

