Adani Partners Youth4Jobs For Global Photography Challenge, GAPC 2026 Offers ₹5 Lakh Top Prize & Global Platform

Adani and Youth4Jobs have launched GAPC 2026, a global photography challenge for persons with disabilities. |

Ahmedabad: Adani, in partnership with Youth4Jobs’ venture NotJustArt, has launched the 5th edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026.

This is India’s largest photography competition designed specially for persons with disabilities. The contest is open to participants from across the world and is free to enter.

A Growing Global Platform

Over the past four editions, GAPC has become a strong global platform. It has reached more than 8 million people and attracted over 50,000 participants from 30+ countries.

Last year, the exhibition of selected works was held in Japan and Dubai, showing its growing international reach.

Focus on Talent and Expression

The competition invites both amateur and professional photographers with disabilities. Participants are encouraged to share their unique stories and life experiences through photography.

The aim is to bring these voices into the mainstream and change how people see disability.

Strong Support from Leaders

Meera Shenoy, Founder of Youth4Jobs, said the challenge proves that people with disabilities can lead with powerful ideas when given the right platform.

Jeet Adani also highlighted that the initiative will bring global talent together and showcase creativity through photography.

Attractive Prizes and Recognition

The competition offers a large prize pool. The winner will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the second and third prizes are Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

Participants ranked 4th to 10th will get Rs 1 lakh each. The top 20 entries will be displayed in a special exhibition, and all participants will receive certificates.

Global Exposure and Event Details

The award ceremony and exhibition will take place on June 24, 2026, in Ahmedabad. Travel and stay will be covered for selected winners.

Winning entries will also be featured in media campaigns, offering global exposure to participants.

About the Initiative

NotJustArt focuses on promoting artistic talent among persons with disabilities. It works under Youth4Jobs, which supports skill development and job opportunities using technology and AI.

The Adani Group, known for its diversified businesses and focus on sustainability, supports this initiative as part of its social responsibility efforts.