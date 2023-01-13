e-Paper Get App
Adani issues clarification on news report about PTC acquisition

The firm refused to comment on speculation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Through a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises has issued a clarificatio on a news item "Adani Enterprises may open higher as Gautam Adani races for PTC India stake".

The firm's statement said that , "we are unable to comment on media speculation and rumors and it would be inappropriate on our part to do so.

The Company evaluates various opportunities for growth and expansion of the business of the Company on an ongoing basis, with the objective of enhancing stakeholders’ value.

Further, there is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the Company in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with our obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our agreements with the stock exchanges."

