Adani completes acquisition of Israel's biggest port in Haifa

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Through a regulatory filing, Adani Ports has informed that the consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Israel’s Gadot Group (‘Gadot’) has completed the acquisition of Haifa Port from the government of Israel.

On 15th July ’22, we announced that the consortium of Adani Ports and Gadot Group (with 70:30 shareholding) had won the competitive bid for the privatization of HPC at an offer price of NIS 4.1 Bn, equivalent to USD 1.18 Bn. The concession period of the port is up to 2054. For further details, refer to APSEZ’s press release of 15th July ’22.