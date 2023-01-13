Following Roys and Ravish, NDTV President Suparna Singh exits channel after Adani's entry

Former NDTV President, Suparna Singh. | Twitter

Gautam Adani acquiring one of India's leading news channels NDTV, known for criticising the ruling government, was seen as India's equivalent of Elon Musk taking over Twitter last year. The drama reached its crescendo when the face of NDTV India, Ravish Kumar shared a monologue and even claimed that Adani spent hundreds of crores on the acquisition just to silence him, after exiting the channel. Following high profile resignations coming from Kumar and NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the firm's president Suparna Singh has also stepped down.

Top team members leaving

Having worked at NDTV in various roles since 1994, Singh was a core member of the team behind NDTV Convergence. Along with Singh, NDTV's strategy chief Arijit Chatterjee and chief tech and product development officer Kanwaljit Sing Bedi also chose to exit the channel. As a new leadership team is being built under Adani's reing at NDTV, newly appointed CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, Sanjay Pugalia informed employees about Singh's exit through an internal mail.

Singh had overseen cost and revenue management for both TV and internet segments of NDTV, during her two decades at the media organisation.