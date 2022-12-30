Adani enterprises through an indirect subsidiary acquires 27.26% stake in NDTV | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Adani Enterprises Limited, through its indirect subsidiary RRPR Holdings Private Limited, which is also a member of the promoter group of NDTV, acquired a 27.26 per cent stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and Radhikha Roy for Rs 342.65 per share, the company announced through an exchange filing. The transfer of shares was done through an inter-se transfer under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2011.

After the acquisition, RRPR holds a total of 56.45 per cent shares, while Visvapradhan Commercial Private Limited, an indirect subsidiary of Adani Enterprises holds an 8.27 per cent equity stake. Before this acquisition RRPR held 29.18 per cent equity stakes.

The shares were sold for Rs 342.65 per share and the acquisition was completed on Friday on the block deal window of NSE.

On Friday at 10:25 am Adani Enterprises shares were at Rs 3,857.40.