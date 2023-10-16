Adani Group Reacts To Allegations Against Mahua Moitra; Reiterates Groups Working To Harm Company

MP Mahua Moitra, Gautam Adani |

Adani Group in a statement on Monday in a statement talking about a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra resinstates that there are some groups and individuals working against the company to tarnish its reputation.

The statement comes after Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai filed a complaint with the CBI in the form of a sworn affidavit on Sunday against MP Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani, CEO of Hiranandani group for targeting Adani Group through parliamentary questions.

The complaint by Jain Anant Dehadrai further states that Moitra received bribes and undue favours from Hiranandani.

The company in its official statement reiterated that there are groups working against the company. The company said,"This development corroborates our statement of 9 October, 2023 that some groups and individuals have been working overtime to harm our name, goodwill and market standing. In this particular case, the lawyers complaint reveals that this arrangement to besmirch the reputation and interests of the Adani Group and our Chairman Mr. Gautam Adani has been in place since 2018."

Spokesperson, Adani Group says, "In a shocking development, on Sunday, 15 Oct 2023, a Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, filed a complaint with the CBI in the form of a sworn affidavit bringing on record “the commission of an elaborate criminal conspiracy” by MP Mahua… pic.twitter.com/6UiI4OkHC6 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2023

Nishikant Dubey Demands an inquiry

Post the complaint Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State (MoS) IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar making "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and demanding an inquiry committee against her.

This comes a day after Dubey wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker over the same matter, demanding the formation of an enquiry committee against the TMC MP. He has also sought Moitra's suspension from the House.

Hiranandani denies allegations

However, Hiranandani group has denied the allegation. Speaking to NDTV a spokesperson from the Hiranandani Group said, "We have always been in the business of business and not in the business of politics. Our group has always worked with the government in the interest of the nation and will continue doing so."

With Inputs From PTI

