e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Group denies reports about $3 billion loan from unnamed sovereign fund

Adani Group denies reports about $3 billion loan from unnamed sovereign fund

Reports had suggested that the loan was extendable till $5 billion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia

Hours after reports about Adani Group securing a $3 billion loan from an unnamed sovereign funds, the port to power conglomerate has issued a clarification denying the claims. The reports had claimed that the loan could also be extended to $5 billion, as Adani is carrying out a roadshow to reassure investors. The firm's CFO Jugshinder Singh had earlier clarified that the firm isn't planning to refinance loans or infuse more capital.

Read Also
Are Gulf-based funds rescuing Adani with $3 bn loan after investing in canceled FPO?
article-image

Speculation had been rife about gulf-based sovereign funds including major Adani investor IHC of Abu Dhabi, as well as Abu Dhabi's investment authority and the Emirati state-owned Mubadala, being behind the loan. But as of now, the Adani Group already having a debt of $41.1 billion, has rejected reports about an additional loan.

Over the past month, Adani has lost more than $140 billion in market cap, and has been prepaying loans picked up against shares to address debt concerns. The firm which faces allegations of borrowing money by pledging inflated stocks, has been scrambling to win back investor confidence, as its founder Gautam Adani has tumbled out of the top 30 on the rich list.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's richest to invest in art and luxury handbags this year: Report

India's richest to invest in art and luxury handbags this year: Report

Adani Ports' agri arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Adani Ports' agri arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary

Woman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

Woman loses Rs 8 lakh to iPhone snatcher, after being locked out of her Apple account

Mumbai's real estate 2nd most expensive in Asia Pacific after Tokyo

Mumbai's real estate 2nd most expensive in Asia Pacific after Tokyo

Adani Group denies reports about $3 billion loan from unnamed sovereign fund

Adani Group denies reports about $3 billion loan from unnamed sovereign fund