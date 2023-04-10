 Adani Group counters Rahul Gandhi's ₹20,000 crore jibe with breakdown of stake sales and investments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Group counters Rahul Gandhi's ₹20,000 crore jibe with breakdown of stake sales and investments

Adani Group counters Rahul Gandhi's ₹20,000 crore jibe with breakdown of stake sales and investments

The Adani conglomerate has said that the firms being called shell companies by some people, are actually group entities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
File

Months after the Hindenburg Research report made damning allegations against the Adani Group, claims of shell firms being used to inflate stocks continue to haunt the conglomerate. As the political opposition appears split on the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco, Rahul Gandhi had raised questions about shell companies bringing Rs 20,000 crore into the group.

In a report appearing to counter Gandhi's claims, the Adani Group has released a breakdown of how group firms raised $2.6 billion from stake sales.

Read Also
After Adani, Sharad Pawar contradicts Opposition on Modi's degree row: 'Focus on unemployment,...
article-image

Counters without naming Gandhi

  • The port-to-airport conglomerate provided data on stake sales in its firms in the past four years, and how funds from that was reinvested into the group's growth.

  • An investment of $2.6 billion came from Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, while Adani Enterprise and Adani Green Energy sold stakes worth almost $2.8 billion.

  • All the proceeds were later invested back into the conglomerate's other firms, by promoter held firms and not by obscure companies.

Read Also
Adani Group calls report by Financial Times as inaccurate; claims selective use of facts
article-image

Shell companies of group firms?

  • TotalEnergies, Adani's French partner which has halted a green hydrogen project with it post the Hindenburg fiasco, also bought an investment vehicle for some of the funding.

  • The Adani conglomerate has said that the firms being called shell companies by some people, are actually group entities.

  • It also added that the Adani family bought stakes in AGEL from the proceeds fo a secondary share sale.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Group counters Rahul Gandhi's ₹20,000 crore jibe with breakdown of stake sales and...

Adani Group counters Rahul Gandhi's ₹20,000 crore jibe with breakdown of stake sales and...

Torrent reportedly outbids Mukesh Ambani's Reliance for power project by quoting lowest price

Torrent reportedly outbids Mukesh Ambani's Reliance for power project by quoting lowest price

Google Pay sends ₹80,000 to random users as glitch brings luck

Google Pay sends ₹80,000 to random users as glitch brings luck

Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

Bank of Baroda's total business grows by 16.8% YoY

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Azithromycin Tablets USP, 500 mg