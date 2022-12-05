e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Green Energy commissions third wind-solar hybrid power plant

Adani Green Energy commissions third wind-solar hybrid power plant

With this hybrid plant, Adani Green Energy now has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.67/kwh for 25 years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Adani Green Energy commissions third wind-solar hybrid power plant | File/ Representative Image
Follow us on

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the renewables arm of the Adani Group, has commissioned its third wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The combined operational generation capacity of this newly commissioned hybrid power plant is 450 MW. The plant has Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with SECI at Rs 2.67/kwh for 25 years.

Hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan

This new hybrid power plant, consisting of 420 MW solar and 105 MW wind plants, has been implemented with cutting edge technology. With this hybrid plant, Adani Green Energy now has the largest operational hybrid power generation capacity of 1,440 MW.

First hybrid power plan by Adani Green Energy

Earlier, in May 2022, AGEL had operationalized India’s first hybrid power plant of 390 MW. This was followed by the commissioning, in September 2022, of the world’s largest co-located hybrid power plant of 600 MW. Both these hybrid energy generation assets are located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Read Also
Adani Ports container cargo up 6% on year in November
article-image

With the successful commissioning of this 450 MW plant, AGEL now has a total operational generation capacity of ~7.17 GW. This also makes AGEL the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power farm developer.

The newly commissioned 450 MW hybrid power plant is housed in AGEL’s subsidiary, Adani Solar Energy Jaisalmer One Private Ltd.

About Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy Ltd (‘AGEL’), a part of the India-based Adani Group, and develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind farm and Hybrid plants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Closing bell: Indices ended flat; Sensex falls 51 points at 62816, Nifty around 18700

Closing bell: Indices ended flat; Sensex falls 51 points at 62816, Nifty around 18700

Indian tech major Infosys expands global footprint with proximity centre in Sweden

Indian tech major Infosys expands global footprint with proximity centre in Sweden

SBI's personal banking advances excluding home loans cross Rs 5 lakh-cr mark

SBI's personal banking advances excluding home loans cross Rs 5 lakh-cr mark

Government appoints Ashish Upadhyaya as part-time director at affordable housing firm HUDCO

Government appoints Ashish Upadhyaya as part-time director at affordable housing firm HUDCO

PM Modi to chair 'second national conference of chief secretaries' next month

PM Modi to chair 'second national conference of chief secretaries' next month