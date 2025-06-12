Adani Airports IPO Likely By March 2027, Group Speeds Up $100 Billion Investment Drive

Adani Group plans to list its airport business by March 2027. |

Mumbai: Gautam Adani, India’s second richest man, is planning to take his airport business public by March 2027. According to Bloomberg, Adani Airport Holdings, which runs eight airports in India, will be listed as a separate company. This means it will be demerged from Adani Enterprises, the main firm of the Adani Group.

The company is also preparing to open a new terminal near Mumbai in the coming months. Once listed, Adani Airports will be one of the biggest airport-focused businesses in India.

Group to spend USD 100 billion faster

The Adani Group is planning to spend USD 100 billion over the next five to six years. This is faster than its earlier plan, which aimed to spend the same amount over ten years.

The money will be used to grow its businesses in energy, infrastructure, and logistics. This includes clean energy, ports, roads, and more.

This move shows that the group is back in expansion mode. It is also expected to raise funds soon to support these growth plans.

Past troubles and future plans

The Adani Group faced major challenges in 2023. The US-based firm Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock fraud. Later in 2024, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) accused Gautam Adani and his nephew of bribery. Both events caused Adani’s stocks to fall sharply.

However, the Adani Group denied both allegations. Gautam Adani recently visited China to meet equipment makers, though the exact purpose of the visit is still unclear.

Strong profits in Q4, despite revenue fall

Adani Enterprises reported a strong rise in profits in the fourth quarter of FY25. The net profit rose to Rs 3,845 crore, which is 752 percent higher than the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations, however, dropped by 7.5 percent to Rs 26,966 crore. But the total income increased slightly to Rs 1,00,365 crore. The jump in profit came mainly from a one-time gain. This gain came after the company sold a 13.5 percent stake in Adani Wilmar.

The Adani Group is clearly moving forward with bold plans. With a fast-paced investment push and a new IPO on the horizon, it is trying to leave past troubles behind and focus on future growth.