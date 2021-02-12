Acute shortage of semiconductors: Why India should see it as an opportunity?

Woes of the auto industry :



To its credit, the industry has bared it all. But, just when it was moving on, the pandemic struck. The industry is left to deal with supply-side constraints since then.



Currently, global automobile and electronic equipment manufacturers are facing an acute shortage of semiconductors. It is a crucial component in vehicles. This has directly impacted vehicle production. It can not be good news at a time when the economy is thought to be at a cusp of an upcycle.



Emerging reports suggest that it could take anywhere between 4-6 months for supplies to normalize. While this is a matter of concern for the global auto industry, India is particularly exposed to this given its dependence on imports of semiconductors.



Presently, 75% of global manufacturing takes place in East Asia. But, India is not on the list of semiconductor manufacturing countries. Taiwan is a global leader with a 22% share, followed by South Korea with a 21% share, Japan and China are at 15% each. The USA and Europe form 12% and 9% part of the global supply chain.

