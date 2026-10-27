AceVector Reports 17% Revenue Growth In H1 FY27, Snapdeal Launches AI Solutions Suite, Unicommerce Adds 121 Clients

AceVector |

Mumbai: AceVector Limited on 26 October 2026 announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, and the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue reached ₹285.5 crore in H1 FY27, a 17% increase year-on-year, driven by growth in both Snapdeal and Unicommerce. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss for the period was ₹26.9 crore, attributed to higher marketing investments for the festive season and temporary logistics cost pressures at Snapdeal.

Segmental Revenue

Snapdeal's revenue grew 15% year-on-year to ₹164.4 crore. Unicommerce, a subsidiary, also reported a 15% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching ₹110.4 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹96.3 crore in H1 FY26.

Snapdeal Operational Highlights

Snapdeal's fashion Net Merchandise Value (NMV) increased 31% year-on-year to ₹407.6 crore. Fashion listings grew over 91% year-on-year, from 50 lakh in H1 FY26 to 95 lakh in H1 FY27. Annual transacting customers rose 12% to 130.8 lakh, and app-delivered units increased 23% year-on-year to 133.6 lakh.

Unicommerce Growth

Unicommerce added 121 enterprise clients in Q2 FY27, compared to 103 in Q2 FY26. The company also launched DNA, an AI extension to Uniware, to identify operational signals and anomalies. Uniware and Shipway continued to show double-digit revenue growth in H1 FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.