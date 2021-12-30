Ace Embedded Intensive Care raises $0.7 mn pre-Series A funding

Ace Embedded Intensive Care Units Pvt. Ltd. has raised $0.7 million in its Pre-Series A round funding from an undisclosed renowned investor. The company has so far raised a capital of $ 1 million in total.

The Bengaluru-based firm, under the leadership of healthcare industry veteran, Dr. Jagadish Hiremath--MD and CEO, plans to acquire a significant share of the surgery market in India by 2026 for which it aims to raise more funds from VCs and PEs going further.

“Vision of the company is to disrupt the existing surgery healthcare market in India and to be the leader of precision surgery” said Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, MD and CEO, ACE Embedded Intensive Care Units Pvt. Ltd.

The company aims to raise funds additionally to realize its aspirations and is in talks with marquee investors for the same. “We will primarily use the fresh capital to fuel the growth and provide better and advanced healthcare to all. Thus we shall remain in talks with more marquee investors and shall keep adding more milestones” said Shanti Nath Jha, Partner at Thoth Consultants India, Investment Banker for Ace Embedded Intensive Care Units.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 04:32 PM IST